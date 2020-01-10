Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

