Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

JMPLY stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56.

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

