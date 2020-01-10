WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,052 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 478.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $10,910,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

