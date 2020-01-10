ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Purchases $31,643.26 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith acquired 287,666 shares of ProtoKinetix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $31,643.26.

PKTX stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. ProtoKinetix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

