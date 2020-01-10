Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 5,681 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

