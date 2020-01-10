Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 255 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $17,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $508,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

