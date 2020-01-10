Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 628 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at $35,891,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $47.32 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.