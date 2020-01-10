Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 628 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at $35,891,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $47.32 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
