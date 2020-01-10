Insider Selling: IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman Sells 3,367 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at $462,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISEE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.97. IVERIC bio Inc has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

