Philip D. Gregory Sells 250 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $21,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

