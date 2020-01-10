Scott S. Ingraham Sells 322 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 832,501 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

