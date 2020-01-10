Caeneus Minerals Ltd (ASX:CAD) Insider Peter Christie Acquires 25,000,000 Shares

Caeneus Minerals Ltd (ASX:CAD) insider Peter Christie purchased 25,000,000 shares of Caeneus Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Caeneus Minerals Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Caeneus Minerals Company Profile

Caeneus Minerals Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia and the United States. It explores for lithium brine and nickel-copper sulphide deposits. The company has interests in the Columbus Marsh Lithium Brine project; Rhodes Marsh Lithium Brine project; and New King Lithium Clay project located in Nevada.

