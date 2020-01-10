Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jan 10th, 2020

Shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Franchise Group an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:FRG opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 2,354,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

