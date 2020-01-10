-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

