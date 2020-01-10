Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

