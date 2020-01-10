Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $182.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 838.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 134.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.25.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

