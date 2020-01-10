Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.84.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.