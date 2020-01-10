SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHNWF. ValuEngine lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

