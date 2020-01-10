OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

