Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to Hold

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SCFLF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

