Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,961.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

