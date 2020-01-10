Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $58.67

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3,749.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 922,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,999,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

