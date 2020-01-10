Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RSTGF opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Group (RSTGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.