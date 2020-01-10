PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 11,689,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,008,000 after buying an additional 4,941,933 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,924,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,132,749 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after buying an additional 891,651 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,977,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

