Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

SCRYY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Scor has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

