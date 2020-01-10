Analysts Set Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,121.67

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,135.50 ($14.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.96) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 6th.

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,025.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 983.39. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

