Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

