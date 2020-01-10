Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.80. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $39.57.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

