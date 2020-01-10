Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Receives $16.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGF.A shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

