Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,018 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

