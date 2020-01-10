Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

