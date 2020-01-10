Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Cut by Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

ICE opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 791,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,057,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

