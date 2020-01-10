Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GYM. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 292.76 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 million and a P/E ratio of 45.74. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.63 ($3.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.79.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

