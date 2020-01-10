Piper Sandler Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.43). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Swann cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

CLVS stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

