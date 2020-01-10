Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Brilliance China Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

BCAUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

