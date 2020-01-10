Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SEAS)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

SEAS opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

