Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
