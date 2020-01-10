Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

