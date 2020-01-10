Raymond James Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$857.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.56 million.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$49.82 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$40.11 and a 12 month high of C$83.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

In other Methanex news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited bought 913 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.77 per share, with a total value of C$44,527.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,361,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,726,244.24. Also, Director John Floren purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,460,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,733 shares in the company, valued at C$5,100,052.79. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,525 shares of company stock worth $1,997,428.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.