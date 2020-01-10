Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

