Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BlackRock, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $27.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $27.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $30.79 EPS.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.03.

NYSE BLK opened at $513.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $389.67 and a 12-month high of $514.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.