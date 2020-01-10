Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

SNV stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 846,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 583,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 81.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,252,000 after buying an additional 451,761 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,762,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,695,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

