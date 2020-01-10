The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.