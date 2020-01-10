FY2019 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $31.71 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

