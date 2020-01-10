Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON:GROW opened at GBX 473 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 615 ($8.09). The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.22.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

