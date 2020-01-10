Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 762.40 ($10.03).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 851 ($11.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 895 ($11.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

