Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.20).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

