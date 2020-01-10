FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 126.75 ($1.67).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 121.34 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 86.55 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.46.

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 23,177 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have bought 23,425 shares of company stock worth $2,533,064 over the last quarter.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

