FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 126.75 ($1.67).

LON FGP opened at GBX 121.34 ($1.60) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 86.55 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.46.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 23,177 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have purchased 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,064 over the last 90 days.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

