Experian’s (EXPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,750 ($36.17). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,415.56 ($31.78).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,582 ($33.96) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,527.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,478.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,854 ($24.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

