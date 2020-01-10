Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 475 ($6.25).

ESNT opened at GBX 420 ($5.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.41.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

