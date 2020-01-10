Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.53. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

Get Eurocell alerts:

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.